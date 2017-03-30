docoBANKSY hits the south coast with special screening at Torquay Grinagog Festival

6 6

It seems fitting that a documentary about artist Banksy would be made from found footage gathered over three years and pieced together to create a unifying whole, and that’s what filmmaker Dominic Wade has done with his film docoBANKSY, which is getting a special festival airing at Grinagog in Torquay.

docoBANKSY has that underground movie feel, which is what you would gleefully expect, featuring talking head interviews with all those who have something to share about the mysterious artist. And it seems you can’t swing a metaphorical cat in Bristol without someone emerging with a story to tell.

There’s an interesting review of the film on the Gorilla Film Online site, which possits the initial idea that Banksy could be ‘some kind of lizard creature sent from a faraway galaxy to learn our ways’, and highlights the importance of the film in raising ‘meaningful questions on his art, copyright laws and the opinions of the people who come into contact with his work on a daily basis’.

There’s another review on the Nightflight site.

If you want an intriguing debate about the film and street art in general, then check out this Britflicks interview on Soundcloud.

The Grinagog Festival has loads of events, including film and heaps of music in Torquay, and takes place from April 7 to April 9. Check out what’s on.

