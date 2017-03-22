Haunting, ambitious short film to be shot at sea: All That Remains crowdfunder

6 8

The sea – mysterious, dangerous and alluring – it’s the ambitious setting for a new short All That Remains that tells the story of a lone mariner struggling to escape his past. It’s crowdfuding at the moment.

All That Remains will be shot entirely at sea, off the South Devon coastline on board a hand-built catamaran. We’re no mariners here at D&CFilm, but that already sounds like a tall order.

Written and directed by Benjamin Akira Tallamy and produced by Oddhaunts Films, the original story will follow the protagonist’s journey to escape a single event in his past which has led him to abandon his life on land.

It promises haunting imagery of a vast ocean will and an atmospheric original score, symbiotically underpinning the relationship between man and the desolate sea.

The story was partly inspired by the story of Donald Crowhurst, who set off from Teignmouth on his tragic voyage.

The film stars Simon Tytherleigh and Joanna Grace Burgess with Ross Gill onboard as the (award-winning) DOP and camera operator. And producer Oddhaunts has ‘over eight years experience working on ships as a video producer, he has a strong and unwavering connection to the sea’. All That Remains will be his third film and continues with his prevailing themes of isolation and loneliness.

The team are currently crowdfunding for the project on indiegogo, with perks ranging from social media shout-outs to full Exeter Producer credits, and more.

Check out their Canto I to Canto VII rewards and help the film set sail.

Benjamin Akira Tallamy | Facebook | Twitter: @bentallamy

Oddhaunts | Facebook | Twitter: @oddhaunts (@monkeyethics)

Simon Tytherleigh | Facebook |

Joanna Grace Burgess | Twitter: @JoannaOgrace

Ross Gill | Facebook | Twitter: @redGfilm

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...