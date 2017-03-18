D&CFilm

Amnesiac: 'trippy, peculiar,and engaging' short mingles Twilight Zone and Film Noir

Amnesiac

Amnesiac, a story of missed memory and taken chances, from director Rajiv Rao found its way into our in-box, so we thought we’d share the moody short.

The story outline is ‘strange things start happening when a young man with memory issues comes across a familiar face at a local diner’.

“Inspired by the eeriness of the Twilight Zone and the style of Film Noir, this is a film that deals with the notion of memory and perspective, along with the idea of self versus self,” says Raj.

“It may take a couple viewings to understand or only one, depending on the viewer. Just be warned, this is a bit of an odd ball but please watch with a good set of speakers or headphones to get a full viewing experience.”

“David Lynch had conceived Christopher Nolan’s Memento as a short, it might have felt something like V.R. Rao’s Amnesiac, a film about memory and its faults told with a narrative like a Möbius strip and a slew of technical effects that heighten the paranoia,” begins the Film School Rejects review.

OneFilmFan.com says: “Writer/director/editor Rajiv Rao chooses to introduce everyone to the universe of the weird and surreal paired with an intelligently concocted noir-ish mood/tone and visual execution in this 8-minute short film sure to leave the viewer both entranced yet oddly perplexed to the point of falling into a mildly altered state of being.”

The site goes on to give a fairly comprehensive review of the short, concluding that it’s ‘trippy, peculiar, yet absolutely engaging tale’.

Watch the flick and see what you think.

