Kushuthara starring Devon actor Emrhys Cooper set for April UK release

The Bhutanese film Kushuthara – which means “love token woven in cloth” – stars Devon’s Emrhys Cooper, and hot on the heels of its US premiere (check the link for a load of info and what not), the film is gearing up for its UK release.

The film is set in staggeringly beautiful scenery in parts of the Himalayas that are usually inaccessible to foreigners and stars Bhutan’s beloved actress Kezang Wangmo, who plays a skilled weaver, and Cooper as a Western journalist.

Through their love story, the film explores the Buddhist concept of karma and the possibility of the rebirth of two people to accomplish what was left unrealized in a previous life.

The UK release is set for April 7, 2017.

Kushuthara | Facebook | Twitter: @kushuthara

