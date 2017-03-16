‘The most horrific family reunion in American history’: stills from US indie horror Anders Manor

6 1

Anders Manor is the new indie horror from Rhode Island (yes, that Rhode Island, in the US) based Woodhaven Media, and we’ve got our hands on some stills from the forthcoming flick.

With five features under their belt, Anders Manor is in production and expected later this year.

For Anders Manor, Woodhaven Media has teamed up with 2 Cousins Productions to create the eerie horror.

Here’s the story:

It’s Amy’s 18th birthday. While most girls her age are celebrating with friends and painting the town, Amy is checking herself out of the insane asylum. Her mother Jane decides to take her on a family get away, to celebrate her birthday and re-acclimate her to everyday life. A weekend of, camp fires, and cotton candy socials, to rekindle family ties, quickly turns to the most horrific family reunion in American history. And it all goes down at Anders Manor.

Christina Robinson (Dexter) has been brought on to play the lead, Amy. Godsmack front man, Sully Erna has also come aboard, Rachel True (The Craft) along with, Kevin Nash (The Punisher, Magic Mike, John Wick) who is doing something completely out of character as Reverend Thomas, TNA Impact Wrestling Superstar “The Miracle” Michael Bennett will be portraying a wild and unruly redneck named Darsaw.

Other actors appearing as guests at Anders Manor, will be played by Tanja Lynch (Bleed For This), Eric Lutes (How To Get Away With Murder), Mark Sullivan, David Tessier, Michael Zuccola, Danielle Guldin, Mike Messier, Pamela Morgan, and Armen Garo (Vinyl, The Sopranos), Chelsea Vale (Mostly Ghostly, Inner Demons) round out the cast.

Here’s the trailer, but be warned this is a rude word, scary imagery and gore:

