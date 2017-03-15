‘The cause, course and consequences of conflict’: still chance to submit to IMW Short Film Fest 2107

6 2

Submissions are still open for IWM Short Film Festival 2017, a showcase of imaginative and challenging films inspired by IWM’s collections and the cause, course and consequences of conflict.

IWM has invited professionals, amateurs and students from across the world, to enter their short films into this competition.

Films will be judged in two categories, Best Documentary and Best Creative Response, with four additional awards for IWM Special Category: States of Emergency*, Best Use of IWM Archive Material, Best Student Film and the Audience Vote Award.

IWM will announce the festival programme, made up of the most significant and inspirational films, as picked by a panel of expert judges in October 2017. The screenings of the shortlisted films will take place at IWM London in November 2017.

Diane Lees, IWM director-general said: “Since its foundation 100 years ago, IWM has been expanding its film archive as part of its remit to explore conflict from different perspectives.

“Through the Short Film Festival we continue this mission, and I look forward to seeing a vast range of creative responses to this year’s categories.”

Matt Lee, IWM Short Film Festival director said: “Every year we are astounded by the quality of the submissions and the ingenious ways filmmakers use moving images to tell powerful and engaging stories about war and conflict. I’m sure the 2017 entries will continue to impress, move and challenge our audiences.”

The sponsor for Best Documentary will be R3store Studios, while October Films will be sponsoring Best Student Film.

Call for entries for IWM Short Film Festival 2017 closes midnight Friday 28 April 2017.

For more information about IWM Short Film Festival 2017 and requirements for submissions visit: www.iwm.org.uk/film-festival

*The Special Category is a new award category. In 2017, the focus of this category is States of Emergency, a new IWM London exhibition opening in October 2017. Submissions for this category should link to this exhibition by responding to war and conflict since the seismic events of 11 September 2001.

