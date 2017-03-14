Bristol’s harbourside doubles as Jersy’s St Helier Harbour in new British WW2 film

6 2

The World War II drama Another Mother’s Son (due to be released on March 22) produced by Bill Kenwright Films, filmed one of its largest scenes on Bristol’s harbourside in December 2015, supported by Bristol Film Office.

Princes Wharf was used to recreate St Helier Harbour in Jersey and the production set up their unit base for the shoot at Lloyds Amphitheatre.

Another Mother’s Son tells for the very first time, the true story of Louisa Gould and her bravery to protect a young man’s life against the context of the Nazi occupation in Jersey.

The film marks a significant next step in the now firmly established acting career of musician, stage and screen performer, Ronan Keating, who stars alongside British acting luminaries Jenny Seagrove, John Hannah, Amanda Abbington, Peter Wight and Susan Hampshire.

Laura Pye, Head of Culture for Bristol City Council said: “Bristol Harbour is one of Britain’s most beautiful and historic ports and it’s fantastic to see it serve as a backdrop in one of the largest scenes in Another Mother’s Son.

“It further cements Bristol’s strong reputation for film and TV production and I look forward to seeing the iconic Bristol landmark on the silver screen.”

A spokesperson for the film said: “We had a great day shooting outside the M Shed at Princes Wharf during production. When we first set out to make this film, one of our main challenges was sourcing a sizeable 1940’s steam ship onto which our Jersey deportees would be loaded.

“The quayside by the Balmoral was ideal for our film. The period cranes, the other barges and the great support of the Bristol Film Office and the Harbour Master helped us to achieve fantastic production value for one of our film’s biggest scenes.”

From a screenplay by Jenny Lecoat and directed by BAFTA-winning Chris Menaul (Summer in February and Emmy-nominated Killing Jesus), Another Mother’s Son filmed for six weeks across Somerset and the South West of England in November – December 2015. It is produced by Bill Kenwright.

Another Mother’s Son is the latest in a string of titles to have been filmed in Bristol including ITV’s final series of Broadchurch (airing now), Starz upcoming The White Princess (due to premiere in the US in April), E4’s recent comedy horror Crazyhead and BBC dramas Poldark,Doctor Who, The Living and the Dead and Thirteen.

from a press release

