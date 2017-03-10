Max Joseph’s new show Charismatic Thinker asks if you need to be a dick to get ahead

4 2

Because he says Donald Trump is an asshole and also bigs up Miranda July’s No One Belongs Here More Than You book of short stories, we figured we’d include the trailer to and info about Max Joseph’s new film series, beginning with the film called ‘Dicks’.

The documentary series itself is called Charismatic Thinker.

This is what the press release says:

“Dicks” asks whether you need to be a “dick” (or an asshole, tyrant or Machiavellian douche) in order to be a great leader – or in Max’s case, a great film director.

Touching on urgent themes of fascism, narcissism, global politics, and gender equality, Max’s journey takes him on a rollercoaster ride across America, back in time, and through the pages of philosophy.

Featuring interviews with filmmakers Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth), Peter Berg (Deepwater Horizon, Patriots Day), Randall Poster (Music Supervisor on all your favorite movies), John Hamburg (Meet the Parents, I Love You, Man), and Karyn Kusama (The Invitation, “Billions”), as well as writers Robert Greene (The 48 Laws of Power), Aaron James (Assholes: A Theory) and Adam Grant (TED speaker and bestselling author of Originals), Max’s odyssey’s leads him to unpredictable places and conclusions. One part TED-talk, one part Don Quixote, “Dicks” is bound to provoke.

Filmmaker Max Joseph (best known for co-hosting MTV’s “Catfish” and directing We Are Your Friends) has teamed-up with social network Vero to create a series of bold short films tackling, in his own words, “anything he wants”, of which “Dicks” is the first.

Max said: “I’ve spent way too much time over the years fantasizing about making these visual essays which I hope are fun personal explorations into the themes or ideas I’m grappling with.

“What I like so much about Vero — the app and the community — is that it offers the perfect venue to share my work and myself with likeminded, curious people, and without the negativity and hate that can come in other online forums.

“But what I really appreciated most was Vero’s respectful hands-off approach in allowing me to just do my thing no matter what weirdness it led me to. It’s rare to be given total creative freedom and an exciting proposition for all artists across the board. Excited to make more and see what others do with the opportunity.”

Max has made over 75 films, from acclaimed indie documentaries, to widely released feature films. His work has been screened at Sundance, Telluride, and SXSW, Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), and the Gagosian Gallery in New York.

