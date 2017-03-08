Six Rounds: new British indie film holds its fists up to the status quo

4 1

Six Rounds, a new independent British film dealing with issues of race and acceptance is released this month.

Focusing on a boxing match set against the backdrop of the 2011 London riots the film, Six Rounds, follows the fate of a young black male, Stally, who must choose between his past or a new future.

Six Rounds is helmed by director Marcus Flemmings, who independently financed the production. Marcus believes the film has a lot to say not just about the causes and consequences of the 2011 riots, but also for those who find themselves marginalised in society today.

Marcus said: “This film focuses on the challenges faced by one young man, but has genuine relevance for all of us in today’s society, with the potential consequences of Brexit, the Trump presidency and the rise of nationalist politics across the Western world impossible to escape.”

“The political landscape we live in and the social unrest it is causing – especially amongst black and ethnic minority communities – means this film cannot be ignored. Just like Stally in Six Rounds, we all have a choice between our shared past and our collective futures.”

Despite the recent BAFTA and Oscars recognition for Moonlight, high-profile stars such as David Oyelowo have gone on record to bemoan the lack of decent opportunities for black and ethnic minority actors – something Marcus has seen first hand as an emerging talent in the British film industry.

It was this understanding of the status quo that led Marcus to embark on this project, funding it himself partly in the hope it would help to shed some light both on the plight of those caught up in the 2011 riots and the challenges facing the cast and crew who are helping to tell their story.

The film’s main character, Stally, is played by Adam J Bernard, who is currently on stage in the lead role of Jimmy Early in the West End production of Dream Girls.

Bernard said: “It is no secret that good parts in British films are hard to come by for black actors, which is why you see talent like Idris Elba and Chiwetel Ejiofor leave to work in the US to land decent roles.”

“This is why films like Six Rounds are so incredibly important; not just for black actors, but the British film industry as a whole. We need more well-developed roles like this to make sure different perspectives and voices are not lost.”

The film has been incredibly well received so far, with glowing reviews. FlixPremiere, a company some have described as the Netflix for new indie films, has now acquired Six Rounds for distribution via its online Cineplex.

