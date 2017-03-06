Unleashing the imagination (plus the power of film: at the 3rd Transition Town Totnes Film Festival #TTTFF17

6 5

Transition Town Totnes Film Festival got in touch with details of their third film festival, which rather fittingly will take place in three venues throughout the town. There are more than 30 films on offer – shorts and features – all of which show positive contributions to the community. There are also workshops, plus live performances that have that ‘not-to-be-missed’ air about them.

Here’s what the TTTFF17 (Transition Town Totnes Film Festival 2017) people say themsevles:

This – our third film festival – is taking place in three venues, two of which are new: the Barn Cinema, bringing us to Dartington for the first time; and the unique Vintage Cinema bus, visiting both Dartington and Totnes.

And of course, we’ll again be in the Totnes Civic Hall where, on Thursday, March 9, we begin by celebrating Ten years of Transition Town Totnes.

The wonderful Matt Harvey will guide us through an evening of celebration with Rob Hopkins and many others reflecting on an exciting decade, music from Glorious Chorus and Ros Brady and some shorts and trailers to preview the coming days.

Then on Friday we begin rolling out our 30+ sessions of the films, selected this year for the positive contributions they make to our communities. Most sessions include both shorts and features, and many offer time for discussions, several with the filmmakers themselves.

There are also four film-making workshops over the weekend, at Birdwood House – one on animation, one on story-telling and two for kids & young people.

Day 1 Friday features two screenings of the remarkable Demain (or Tomorrow).

On Saturday, we have the uplifting How To Let Go of the World And Love All The Things Climate Can’t Change – PLUS a celebratory performance of film, poetry and music –Conversations with the Wind, as Alice Oswald and Andy Sheppard perform alongside Geoff Dunlop’s gorgeous film, Windscapes.

Then on Sunday, the very special What Are We Waiting For? – the totally extraordinary story of how one small town in France has literally transformed itself – and its future.

You’ll find these and all our other films described in these pages. Have a look, check out the trailers on our website – and come join us in Totnes

The 3rd Transition Town Totnes Film Festival, March 9th -12th

Film details & booking:-

http://www.transitionfilmfestival.org.uk

https://www.dartington.org/whats-on/ttt-film-festival/

Dartington Barn Cinema 01803 847070

Dartington Bookshop, High Street, Totnes

(from a press release)

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...