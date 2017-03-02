Raiders of the Lost Ark get live orchestra performane at Edinburgh International Film Festival

6 0

Forget those cheeky commentators who say that Indiana Jones the character actually made no impact outcome of the Raiders of the Lost Ark – it’s a thrilling rock-rumbling ride, which is why the announcement of the movie being accompanied by a live orchestra (the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, no less) at the Edinburgh International Film Festival had us eagerly twiddling our batons. Here’s the blurb

Thirty-six years after Indiana Jones made his big-screen debut, Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) are delighted to present Steven Spielberg’s legendary Raiders of the Lost Ark, accompanied by John Williams’ iconic score performed live by the RSNO on Saturday 24 June, 2017 at 7.30pm at the Usher Hall. Tickets will go on sale today (March 2, 2017) through the Usher Hall.

This special performance will form a key highlight in EIFF’s 2017 programme, falling on the first Saturday of the festival, and marks the start of a new three-year partnership between the EIFF and RSNO, which will see both commit to a range of events year-round across Scotland.

A global phenomenon, Raiders of the Lost Ark, was directed by Steven Spielberg and stars Harrison Ford as fearless archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones, who is recruited by the US government to find the Ark of the Covenant before Hitler’s henchmen. The action-packed thriller was the biggest film at the box office in 1981 and the recipient of nine Oscar® nominations including Best Director, Best Art Direction, and Best Visual Effects.

Mark Adams, EIFF artistic director commented: “We are delighted to continue and build on our relationship with the RSNO for this wonderful film and music collaboration. Indiana Jones is undoubtedly one of cinema’s greatest heroes and it will be exciting to see this wonderful, rollercoaster adventure up on the big screen accompanied by the RSNO’s orchestra.”

RSNO chief executive Dr Krishna Thiagarajan commented: “It makes absolute sense for us to continue and strengthen our association with the Edinburgh International Film Festival. From the phenomenal success of our first EIFF performance two years ago with Back to the Future we knew we were on to something special.

“The RSNO has pedigree in the field of music for films, recording and performing numerous soundtracks over the years, and to lend our expertise to one of the world’s notable celebrations of contemporary and classic cinema whilst broadening the audience for live orchestral music presents a most complementary cultural partnership.”

EIFF will celebrate its 70th Anniversary Year in 2017, making it the longest continually running film festival in the world. Since its inception, the festival has sought to bring the best of world cinema to UK audiences and championed the work of the most pioneering and innovative filmmakers.

Running from 21 June to 2 July, 2017, this year’s EIFF will again shine a light on artistic exploration in narrative, documentary, experimental and animated film – promising an array of incredible feature films, shorts and documentaries over the 12-day period.

Tickets can be purchased at the Usher Hall Box Office, by phoning 0131 228 1155, or online at www.usherhall.co.uk. For more information on this year’s EIFF visit www.edfilmfest.org.uk.

(from a press release)

