Cinematic past and future meet at the 2017 English Riviera Film Festival

Paignton Picture House is confirmed as one of the new partners in the ‘bigger and better‘ English Riviera Film Festival 2017, bringing Torbay’s historic cinema into play alongside the acting and directing hopefuls of the film industry of tomorrow.

The English Riviera Film Festival has moved up a gear in what is now its third year, with a change of venue for the main day’s events to the Riviera Centre, which will play host to a packed programme of screenings, talks and interviews on Saturday, June 17.

Other venues hosting satellite events throughout festival week will be The Blue Walnut cafe and cinema in Torquay, Paignton Library, Cockington Court, Artizan Gallery, the Brixham Edge and Paignton Picture House, which will be opening its doors to interested parties for a tour of one of the most fondly regarded buildings in Torbay.

Festival director John Tomkins, himself an independent filmmaker, says he has been thrilled by the positive response to the project.

“The 2017 event really will be the English Riviera’s own film festival, a community partnership bringing together diverse organisations, individuals and businesses,” said John.

“There’s a genuine enthusiasm and will to bring the festival together and although 2017 really will be bigger and better than last year’s event, it will also, in a sense, be closer to home because of that collaboration from the Bay-wide community.”

John has always wanted to help promote the wealth of creative talent in Torbay and the independent film sector in Devon as a whole, which is why a highlight of this year’s festival will be the inaugural Young Filmaker of the Year and festival awards, with special trophies crafted by Our Glass of Cockington.

The awards are the result of John’s collaboration with South Devon College.

“I’m really pleased that this particular aspect of the festival has come to fruition, because it will enable raw film-making and acting talent to gain the wider exposure it deserves,” said John.

Another example of the community aspect of this year’s festival is a focus on Brixham. John is working with South Devon College and the Brixham community to produce a film about the fishing town and the surrounding coast and countryside.

The Filmmaker of the Year Awards will take place at the Riviera Centre on Saturday, June 17, and a full programme of events throughout the seven days of the English Riviera Film Festival will be available in April .

You can keep up to date via the festival website at www.erfilmfest.co.uk or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

