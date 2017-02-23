Cinema Made In Italy: programme features the UK premiere of the newly restored The Battle of Algiers

6 0

Not enough people watch foreign-language films, apparently. We’d ask perché no?, but we probably wouldn’t get a response. And no sooner had the Toni Erdmann credits rolled than we received this message about the Cinema Made in Italy fest, with 10 films – including a restored version of The Battle of Algiers. The screenings are taking place at the Ciné Lumière. Here’s the blurb:

Cinema Made in Italy returns to London’s Ciné Lumière from 1 – 5 March 2017.

This seventh edition of the festival brings a brand new array of exciting and inspiring films to the South Kensington cinema. Screenings are followed by Q&A sessions with the film-makers, offering audiences the opportunity to get involved in lively discussions.

This year’s line-up comprises nine new feature films, plus the recently restored version of Gillo Pontecorvo’s 1966 masterpiece The Battle of Algiers (La Battaglia di Algeri), distributed in the UK by CultFilms. It will be the very first time this restored version is shown on the big screen in the UK.

Opening night film 7 Minutes (7 Minuti) was selected for the 29th Tokyo International Film Festival Competition, and was in the official selection at the 2016 Rome International Film Festival.

The Biennale College Cinema gem Ears (Orecchie) screened at the 2016 Venice International Film Festival, as did Michele Vannucci’s I Was a Dreamer (Il più grande sogno), Pippo Delbono’s Vangelo, and Irene Dionisio’s Pawn Streets (Le Ultime Cose).

Pericle The Black (Pericle il Nero), starring Italy’s much-loved Riccardo Scamarcio, was in the ‘Un Certain Regard’ section at last year’s Cannes International Film Festival.

Roberto Andò’s The Confessions (Le Confessioni), starring Toni Servillo, Daniel Auteuil and Connie Nielsen, has screened at a multitude of festivals around the world, and was awarded the Ecumenical Jury Prize at the 2016 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Pierfrancesco Diliberto aka Pif is back with his latest feature film In Guerra Per Amore, which was shown at both the Rome and Busan International Film Festivals last October. Andrea Molaioli’s Slam (Tutto per una ragazza), featuring Luca Marinelli (who starred in last year’s They Call Me Jeeg) and based on Nick Hornby’s novel of the same name, premiered at the recent Torino Film Festival.

The five day annual event is organised by Istituto Luce-Cinecittà’s promotional department in Rome (Filmitalia), with the support of the Italian Cultural Institute in London, the official agency for the promotion of Italian language and culture in England and Wales.

For further details on their activities, visit: www.filmitalia.org / www.icilondon.esteri.it.

Eight titles were chosen by the film critic and festival programmer Maurizio Di Rienzo, and two films were selected by Adrian Wootton, CEO of Film London.

VENUE AND BOX OFFICE INFORMATION

Screenings: Wednesday 1 – Sunday 5 March 2017

Ciné Lumière : 17 Queensbury Place, London SW7 2DT, T +44 (0)20 7871 3515

Tickets: £12/£10 (conc.); £9/£7 (conc.) for films in the ‘Sunday Classics’ section; £5 for viewers aged 25 and under, if registered for the ’25 and Under £5 Scheme’ on the French Institute website

Full programme and booking details:

http://www.institut-francais.org.uk/cine-lumiere/whats-on/festivals-series/cinema-made-in-italy-2017/

This year’s programme comprises the following ten feature films:

7 MINUTES (7 Minuti), directed by Michele Placido – Opening Night

THE CONFESSIONS (Le Confessioni), directed by Roberto Andò

EARS (Orecchie), directed by Alessandro Aronadio

IN GUERRA PER AMORE, directed by Pierfrancesco Diliberto aka Pif

I WAS A DREAMER (Il più grande sogno), directed by Michele Vannucci

PAWN STREETS (Le Ultime Cose), directed by Irene Dionisio

PERICLE THE BLACK (Pericle il Nero), directed by Stefano Mordini

SLAM (Tutto per una ragazza), directed by Andrea Molaioli

VANGELO, directed by Pippo Delbono

THE BATTLE OF ALGIERS (La Battaglia di Algeri), directed by Gillo Pontecorvo

(from a press release)

