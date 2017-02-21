Plymouth screening for 8½: one man’s artistic crisis turned into a grand epic of the cinema

0 7

Federico Fellini’s 8½ is an eye-popping jamboree of creative crisis, and you can catch the influential masterpiece in a special screening at Plymouth University with a introduction from Dr Péter Bokody, Lecturer in Art History at the uni.

The screening is part of Peninsula Arts’ Voices Season.

Under the headline Critical Voices: Echoes of Genius, the blurb goes thus: ‘This series of talks and films explores how painters, photographers and movie directors reflect critically in their art on the creation, transmission and consumption of images.’

More has been written about 1963’s 8½ (Otto E Mezzo) than you can wobble at, including that it’s ‘one of the greatest films about films ever made’. Here’s a glowing report on the film from Michael Newton on the Guardian. And this is a great opportunity to catch it on the big screen.

Here’s what the Plymouth site says:

Guido Anselmi (Marcello Mastroianni) is a director whose new project is collapsing around him, along with his life. Out of ideas, he starts to recall major happenings in his life and all the women he has loved and left. An autobiographical film of Fellini, about the trials and tribulations of film making, 8½ turns one man’s artistic crisis into a grand epic of the cinema.

The screening takes place on Monday, February 27 at 7pm. Pop over to the site for ticket info and to book (pst… Discounts available via the Artory App and free to Plymouth University students via SPiA)

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...