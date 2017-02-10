Prevenge: you know the feeling when you’re driven to a killing spree by your unborn baby

6 1

Even if you missed the world premiere of Prevenge (which was at the Critic’s Week at the Venice Film Festival btw), or the key festival screenings around the world (including Toronto, Dinard and London), or even the special Q&A events up and down the country with writer director and star Alice Lowe. Even if you missed all that (and shame on you… and us), you can’t have failed to miss the buzz surrounding the film which hits cinemas for us thoughtful film and fun-loving mere mortals today (that’s Friday, February 10).

Here’s the blurb…

A pitch black, wryly British comedy, Prevenge follows Ruth, a pregnant woman on a killing spree that’s as funny as it is vicious.

It’s her misanthropic unborn baby dictating Ruth’s actions, holding society responsible for the absence of a father. The child speaks to Ruth from the womb, coaching her to lure and ultimately kill her unsuspecting victims. Struggling with her conscience, loneliness, and a strange strain of prepartum madness,

Ruth must ultimately choose between redemption and destruction at the moment of motherhood.

Prevenge marks the directorial debut from Alice, who write, directed, and stared in the film during her own real-life pregnancy.

Known for her work as a UK television comedy actress, Alice made her move into film with her screenwriting debut Sightseers, directed by Ben Wheatley, in which she also starred as the hapless Tina. After premiering at Cannes, Sightseers went on to receive several accolades, Empire’s Best British Film, as well as acting and screenplay awards for Alice.

Alice’s other work includes three series of her sketch show Alice’s Wunderland for BBC Radio 4, several short films, TV and film appearances such as Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace, Paddington, Hot Fuzz, Horrible Histories, etc. More recently she has starred in UK indie film hits such asBlack Mountain Poets, Adult Life Skills and Locke. She often uses improvisation in her work.

Alice was one of the BIFA nominees for ‘best debut director’.

Running time: 88mins / Certificate: 15

