Enter your film for Exeter’s Two Short Nights Film Festival: submissions now open

Entries are now open for one of the South West’s most vibrant and longest running film festivals, Two Short Nights.

Festival organisers are inviting submissions from filmmakers based across the UK and beyond, working in every genre, from animation and documentary to moving image artwork and music videos.

Each winter, Two Short Nights Film Festival brings crowds of film lovers, filmmakers and industry specialists to Exeter’s city-centre arts hub the Exeter Phoenix to indulge in a varied programme of screenings, workshops and events celebrating short film.

Now in its 16th year, the festival offers an established platform for audiences to see regional, national and international short films, and is proud to nurture new and emerging talent.

This year’s festival will take place on Thursday 30 November and Friday 1 December 2017 across Exeter Phoenix’s cinema, main auditorium and workshop spaces. It will include screenings, talks, live film pitches and the premiere of 7 films and moving image works commissioned by Exeter Phoenix during 2017.

The earlybird deadline for film entries is Friday 31 March, with a final deadline set for August. Films of any genre which are under 20 minutes in length are invited.

More information about how to enter your film can be found at twoshortnights.com

