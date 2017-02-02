New York US premiere for Kushuthara, starring Devon’s own Emrhys Cooper

4 0

Originally from Devon, Emrhys Cooper stars in Kushuthara and is apparently the first Bhutanese Film to Star a Western Actor. The film will get its US premiere at NYC’s Prestigious Rubin Museum of Art, followed by its North American theatrical release (and VOD release) on March 3, 2017.

With parts in films like Mamma Mia! and the forthcoming Nosferatu, Emrhys is still keen to get back to the film hub that is Devon.

“I miss the simple things in Devon, and the natural beauty. I also really miss the people, they’re so warm. I will never stop being a Devon boy and I come back to Devon as much as I can,” Emrhys told the Western Morning News in 2014.

He also starred in Hollywood drama Vanity.

In the Western Morning News piece, it mentions that Kushuthara was to be released that year, so we’re guessing it wasn’t an easy road from shooting to release.

Nevertheless, according to Indiewire, the film has won a number of international awards last year, including Best Foreign Narrative Film at the Laughlin International Film Festival, an Honorable Mention for Cooper at the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival and the Lyrics, Composer and Sound Design award from the National Bhutan Film Festival.

Here’s Emrhys talking to Brave New Hollywood:

You can follow Emrhys on his Twitter: @EmrhysCooper, and here’s the film’s Twitter: @kushuthara

Here’s the press that accompanies the Kushuthare film:

Kushuthara, a feature film, with an internationally acclaimed cast, is certain to dazzle audiences worldwide. The film will enjoy its US Premiere at New York City’s prestigious Rubin Theater; followed by its North American theatrical release (and VOD release) on March 3, 2017.

Kushuthara, is the first Bhutanese film to star a Western actor (Emrhys Cooper). The film’s stunning cinematography transports the viewer to a faraway place. This faraway place being the tiny land-locked country of Bhutan, which lies quietly nestled between India and China.

Kushuthara is shot amidst the stunning landscape of the Himalayas (usually inaccessible to foreigners) and stars Emrhys Cooper (Vanity/Person of Interest), as a western journalist who becomes entangled in a complicated and passionate love affair with a married Bhutanese woman, played by actress Kezang Wangmo. Wangmo is an accomplished Bhutanese star, and has even received the honor of becoming a Bhutanese Member of Parliament.

The all-star cast is rounded out by Jamyang Jamtsho Wangchuck, who’s lengthy credits include a starring role alongside Brad Pitt in Seven Years in Tibet. The film receives its direction by acclaimed Karma Deki, who is long-celebrated and awarded for her work at festivals worldwide.

Historically, the Bhutanese film industry has looked East for inspiration, modeling itself after the films of Bollywood. This time it’s not Bollywood, but Hollywood that inspires. Kushuthara embraces a more Western style, making it a groundbreaking venture for Bhutanese film-making.

It is the compelling storyline that draws on Buddhist spirituality, which drives the film’s narrative and further cements its theme. The film’s title, translates literally to “love token woven in cloth” and the dream-like imagery and compelling storyline further imbeds this weaving—showing beautifully how the most unlikely of lives can become intertwined by the thread of love.

Kushuthara has already been wildly well-received garnering numerous international awards, even prior to its North American release. Notable accolades include: ‘Best Foreign Narrative Film’ at the Laughlin International Film Festival, an ‘Honorable Mention’ for Cooper at the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival and the ‘Lyrics, Composer and Sound Design’ award from the National Bhutan Film Festival.

Kushuthara is enjoying further success by earning nods as an Official Selection of numerous prestigious film festivals worldwide. This touching tale of forbidden loves that spans across countries and lifetimes, is one certain to capture the hearts of audiences worldwide.

