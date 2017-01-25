North Devon film competition produces a feast for the senses

5 6

A film competition has produced a series of wonderful short films showcasing the natural beauty of North Devon.

Community film making organisation North Devon Moving Image CIC (NDMI) ran the Wild Shorts competition between May and November 2016 with the aim of raising awareness of the North Devon Coast Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

“Entries came in from new and experienced film makers of all ages and the quality and variety of subject and creative style was impressive,” said NDMI creative director, Amanda McCormack, who hosted the Oscars-style Wild Shorts Awards ceremony in Barnstaple.

Twenty-year-old film student Rhys Harris, who travelled from Cornwall to North Devon to make his Wild Short, Places Afar, won both first prize in the Adults category and the overall Judges’ Choice Award.

Kathryn Jeffs, a senior producer at the BBC’s Natural History Unit was on the Wild Shorts judging panel. She praised Places Afar, saying: “Loved this film. Intriguing opening, beautifully filmed, captured my attention immediately. This had visual flare married beautifully with spoken word. Contemplative, well paced, expansive and thoughtful. I could watch on loop. Wonderful!”

Rhys was delighted with the outcome.

“Winning the competition was a huge boost of confidence for me,” he said. “The fact that something I made was able to win something means that I must be doing something right!

“I had a great time attending the awards show and I can’t stress enough how thankful I am to everyone involved. Now I have the spike in motivation to go and make something new!”

The Wild Shorts project which included film making workshops for families, school children and adults was funded by the North Devon Coast AONB, Fullabrook CIC and the Tarka Country Trust.

“The films produced for the Wild Shorts competition show how the Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty provide a feast of the senses for all those who visit and enjoy them,” said AONB manager Jenny Carey-Wood.

“From the tastes of wild fruit and fungi, the feel of sand and shells, the sounds of seabirds and streams, the sight of the sea and sky and the views out to Lundy and inland to the heaths and woodlands.

“This project has comprehensively achieved the objectives of our Sustainable Development Fund by reaching new people and increasing understanding and awareness of the AONB.”

Thanking the project’s funders and partners at the Wild Shorts Awards ceremony, Amanda McCormack gave a special mention to the local business and organisations whose generous prize donations (see below) were a great enticement to participation in the competition.

12-17 category – TV producer/director Martin Kemp (judge) nominee Jonathan Lethaby, winners Martha Macdonald and Seraphina Allard-Bridge, nominees Amazon Bray, Charlotte Phillipson and Amanda McCormack (NDMI) Primary School – Tom Williams (local vet, wildlife vlogger & judge) Mr Hockley and young film makers from Combe Martin Primary School for their film Rockpooling Club by Torchlight! and Amanda McCormack (NDMI) Adult category nominees & winners: Rhys Harris (winner), Rhodri Davies (runner up), Chris Sharp (nominee), Thomas Martin (nominee), Catherine Oliver (nominee), Andrew Woollacott from Christie Devon Estates (judge) and Amanda McCormack (NDMI) Family – Local film maker Jo Stewart-Smith (judge) Alice Bollen & Remo Rossi (winners of family category with film Mouth Mill), Amanda McCormack (NDMI) Judges’ Choice category winner Rhys Harris for his film Places Afar, Jenny Carey-Wood (AONB & judge), Amanda McCormack (NDMI) Secondary School – Lawrence Raybone (Ilfracombe Aquarium) and winners and nominees from Ilfracombe Academy Winners – Willow Chater, Lauryn Reed, Ella Jenkins for Colours in Nature

Full list of winners by category:

1. Primary School: Rockpooling Club by Torchlight! by Paige, Daisy, Noah, Lily and Mr Hockley from Combe Martin Primary School. Prize 4 X child season tickets to Combe Martin Wildlife and Dinosaur Park

2. Secondary School: Colours in Nature by Willow Chater, Lauryn Reed and Ella Jenkins. Prize 3 X child annual passes to Ilfracombe Aquarium

3. Age 12-17: Our Guide to Sustainable Living by Seraphina Allard-Bridge and Martha Macdonald prize 4 X Day passes to GoldCoast Oceanfest 2017

4. Family: Mouth Mill by Alice Bollen, Remo Rossi and Lorenzo Rossi. Prize annual family membership to Devon Wildlife Trust.

5. Adult:

a. Winner: Places Afar by Rhys Harris. Prize Annual Membership to National Trust.

b. Runner Up: My Favourite Walk: The Speke’s Mill Valley by Rhodri Davies. Prize annual car park pass for Down End Croyde.

Judges’ Choice Award: Places Afar by Rhys Harris.

(from a press release)

