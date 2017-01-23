Digital Institute for Early Parenthood (DIEP) presents: One-off screening of The New Man at Exeter Picturehouse

6 0

The Exeter-based global Digital Institute for Early Parenthood (DIEP) is hosting a one-off screening at Exeter Picturehouse of the British film The New Man.

The New Man is a moving, honest and intimate portrait of acclaimed British film director Josh Appignanesi (The Infidel, All Roads Lead to Rome) and his wife Devorah Baum’s new parenthood journey, from IVF, through pregnancy, into unforeseen medical and personal complications.

The New Man includes guest appearances by Slavoj Zizek, Zadie Smith, John Berger, Antony Gormley, Hisham Matar, Darian Leader and David Schneider, and one of its executive producers is David Baddiel.

The UK media has given The New Man rave reviews across the board, already making it the critically most well-received feature film on the subject of early parenthood ever.

The Exeter Picturehouse screening of The New Man will be accompanied by the Exeter based Directors of the Digital Institute for Early Parenthood, Mila Oshin and Kris Jager, who will also be hosting a Q&A session at the Picturehouse Cafe Bar afterwards.

The New Man

Exeter Picturehouse

Tuesday 24 January 2017

6.30pm

(from a press release)

