D&CFilm

D&CFilm is the best place to come for the world of film in Devon and Cornwall. D&CFilm is for film lovers, filmmakers and all those who enjoy the moving image. There are reviews of latest releases and DVDs plus film features, film interviews and film news.

You are here: Home / event / Digital Institute for Early Parenthood (DIEP) presents: One-off screening of The New Man at Exeter Picturehouse

Digital Institute for Early Parenthood (DIEP) presents: One-off screening of The New Man at Exeter Picturehouse

by Leave a Comment

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+6Share on Facebook0

The Exeter-based global Digital Institute for Early Parenthood (DIEP) is hosting a one-off screening at Exeter Picturehouse of the British film The New Man.

The New Man is a moving, honest and intimate portrait of acclaimed British film director Josh Appignanesi (The Infidel, All Roads Lead to Rome) and his wife Devorah Baum’s new parenthood journey, from IVF, through pregnancy, into unforeseen medical and personal complications.

The New Man includes guest appearances by Slavoj Zizek, Zadie Smith, John Berger, Antony Gormley, Hisham Matar, Darian Leader and David Schneider, and one of its executive producers is David Baddiel.

The UK media has given The New Man rave reviews across the board, already making it the critically most well-received feature film on the subject of early parenthood ever.

The Exeter Picturehouse screening of The New Man will be accompanied by the Exeter based Directors of the Digital Institute for Early Parenthood, Mila Oshin and Kris Jager, who will also be hosting a Q&A session at the Picturehouse Cafe Bar afterwards.

The New Man
Exeter Picturehouse
Tuesday 24 January 2017
6.30pm

 

(from a press release)

Leave a Reply

Recent articles

%d bloggers like this: