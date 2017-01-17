Thelma and Louise meets Casper the friendly ghost: Burn Burn Burn screening in Exeter (plus director Q&A)

6 0

Melancholic comedy, a bit of a love letter to friendship plus Thelma and Louise meets Casper the friendly ghost, the British indie flick Burn Burn Burn is calling into Exeter with a special Q&A (via Skype) with first time helmer Chanya Button.

Chanya has heaps of experience in film and theatre industries, and those along with the experience of putting together the package (she was producer on Burn Burn Burn), as well as director that makes the screening plus Q&A such a valuable experience.

Here’s some blurb about the film:

This funny, touching and road-trip starts out when two girls in their twenties, Seph and Alex, embark to spread the ashes of their friend Dan. Seph and Alex take turns driving while Dan is kept in Tupperware in the glove compartment, decreasing in volume as the trip progresses.

And more:

Burn Burn Burn first premiered at BFI London Film Festival and has since gone on to win a number of prestigious awards including the Grand Prix at Odessa.

There are a couple of online Q&As available with Chanya (we delved into them for the opening paragraph). She’s on indiewire, and the Women and Hollywood blog (plus there’s a piece on the BBC).

But we’ll leave you with this piece she did for the Guardian on “What the hell is a ‘strong female character’ anyway?

You can catch Burn Burn Burn at Studio 74 at the Exeter Phoenix on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 7.30pm. Pop over to book tickets and more

@ChanyaButton, @BBB_Film, @exeter_phoenix, @ep_digital

