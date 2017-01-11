A celebration of Scandinavian cinema returns to Exeter

6 0

Fans of world cinema and Nordic Noir are in for a treat over the coming months, as Scandifilm returns to the Exeter Phoenix for a third year of unique and enchanting film experiences, all centred around Scandinavian cinema. More than just a film festival, visitors will be given the opportunity to live, eat and breathe Scandi.

The season takes place throughout January, February and March, and features over 20 events, with Viking storytelling and Scandinavian craft workshops alongside a core programme of immersive and engaging film screenings.

Renowned for cutting edge drama, Scandinavian film and cinema has taken over our screens in the past decade, and Scandifilm showcases some of the best of the genre.

The Day Will Come offers a slice of Danish history in new drama from the makers ofThe Killing, while bone-chilling horror Lake Bodom is based on true events at a Norwegian campsite, and magical gender-role-bending fantasy Girls Lost reinterprets one of Sweden’s best selling novels for the big screen.

The season also includes breathtaking documentary, following fearless cave divers in Norway (Diving Into The Unknown), a film that’s been dubbed the ‘real life Cool Runnings’ (Nice People) and Northern Disco Lights, the untold story of the rise of Norwegian dance music.

The season is crammed full of experiences that go beyond your average trip to the cinema, offering film fans the opportunity to really immerse themselves.

Cinema goers can drink lingonberry juice and liquorice vodka, experience magical live storytelling from the Viking sagas and warm themselves with hot chocolate and marshmallows at a retro Nordic camp pitched up outside the Exeter Phoenix.

There will be opportunities to meet and greet the filmmakers behind some of Scandinavia’s best films, and find out why the Danes are beginning to consider bugs as good eating, in a special insect tasting workshop.

Scandifilm takes place at the Exeter Phoenix’s cinema Studio 74 from 20 January to 21 March. Standard tickets for most events are £6 and available now from scandifilm.co.uk

Listings:

SCANDIFILM LISTINGS

Scandifilm takes place at Exeter Phoenix between Fri 20 Jan and Tue 21 Mar

Visit scandifilm.co.uk for more info

Film – Norway, Finland, Iceland

Scandifilm Launch Event

The Spirit of Friluftsliv

Fri 20 Jan | 7pm | £7

Wed 1 Feb | 7.30pm | £6

A feature-length selection of short films captures the essence of friluftsliv, an ancient Nordin philosophy of outdoor life, following freedivers, longboarders and surfers through the cold waters of Iceland and snowy Svalbard mountains.

Film – Iceland

The Homecoming

Blóðberg

Sat 21 Jan | 6pm | £6

When Gunnar’s son introduces his new girlfriend to the family, Gunnar is horrified to realise that she is in fact his daughter from an illicit relationship years earlier. A dark, funny and unpredictable story of relationships, sabotage and incest.

Film and Workshop – Denmark

Bugs

+ Post-Screening Insect Tasting Workshop

Wed 25 Jan | 7.30pm | £6

Mexican ant egg meatballs anyone? Danish pastries topped with crispy Japanese ants? This documentary explores the case that a plate full of maggots or thumb-sized grubs might one day make our mouths water. Will eating bugs save our planet?

Film – Norway and Finland

Diving Into The Unknown

Takaisin Pintaan

Tue 31 Jan | 7.30pm | £6

In February 2014 two divers died at a depth of more than 100m in a huge cave system in Norway. The authorities said it was too dangerous to retrieve their bodies, but four friends of the men decided to take the risk.

Performance – Finland

Adverse Camber present

Fire In The North Sky

Wed 1 Feb | 8pm | £12 (£10)

Sip from a cup of liquorice vodka and embark on a journey through the Finnish landscape, experiencing a range of characters, stories and emotions on the way. Seamlessly weaving poems and stories together with otherworldly music, this is an immersive, absorbing experience guaranteed to pull you right into the heart of the Kalevala, Finland’s national epic.

Film – Finland

Lake Bodom

+ Makeshift Retro Camp with Hot Chocolate and Marshmallows

Sat 4 Feb | 7.30pm | £8 (£6)

Fri 10 Feb | 7.30pm | £8 (£6)

Every camper’s worst nightmare came true at Lake Bodom in 1960 when four teenagers were stabbed to death while sleeping. As the years passed and the case grew cold, the unsolved mystery turned into an urban legend.

Film – Sweden

Nice People

Filip & Fredrik Presenterar Trevligt folk

+ Post-Screening Panel Discussion

Tue 7 Feb | 7.30pm | £6

In what’s been dubbed ‘the real life Cool Runnings’, this heart-warming and entertaining film follows one man’s attempt to bring together an immigrant community in Sweden, by setting up the first national Somali bandy team (a cross between ice hockey and football).

Film – Sweden, Finland

Girls Lost

Pojkarna

+ Post-Screening Panel Discussion with LGBT History Festival

Sat 11 Feb | 7.30pm | £6



In an adaptation of one of Sweden’s best selling novels, Kim, Bella and Momo are three bullied teenage girls united by friendship within a dark world of teenage angst, sexual confusion and name-calling. But when, by strange magic, the girls are temporarily turned into boys, they get a taste of a different life. A story of how society creates gender, and what really matters when it comes to love and friendship.

Film – Denmark

The Day Will Come

Der kommer en dag

Wed 15 Feb | 6.30pm | £6

Thu 23 Feb | 6.30pm | £6

The year is 1967, and a blooming youth culture is on the rise in Copenhagen. But when brothers Elmer and Erik are placed into care at Gudbjerg Home For Boys, to be transformed into obedient citizens, their freedoms begin to slip away. Armed with vivid imagination and fickle hope, a simmering revolt slowly forms. A chilling portrayal of Danish history from the creator of The Killing.

Film – Norway

Northern Disco Lights

The Rise and Rise of Norwegian Dance Music

+ Live Skype Q&A with the Filmmaking Team

Wed 22 Feb | 7.30pm | £6

The fascinating, untold story of a group of teenagers in the remote Norwegian towns of Bergen and Tromsø who, geographically and culturally isolated, set up radio stations, parties and built synthesizers to produce their own version of dance music. Staring Prins Thomas, Annie, Bjørn Torske, Lindstrøm, Idjut Boys and Bill Brewster.

Performance – Iceland

The Falcon Bride

By Kate Cawkwell

Sat 26 Feb | 7.30pm | £10 (£8) | recommended 12+

Darkly comic, tragically romantic by turns: this is a tale full of sex, murder, power politics and the importance of salt fish… Katy Cawkwell tells episodes from the great Icelandic Njal’s Saga, offering a fascinating glimpse into pagan society in the land of fire and ice.

Film – Scandinavia

He, She, Hen

Tue 28 Feb | 7.30pm | £4

A selection of award winning and thought provoking shorts which examine our understanding of gender and how our identity can be formed by the perceptions of others.

Film – Finland

The Happiest Day In The Life of Olli Mäki

Hymyilevä mies

Sat 4 Mar | 7pm | £6

Tue 7 Mar | 7pm | £6

Summer 1962, Olli Mäki has a shot at the world championship title in featherweight boxing. But there is a problem – he has fallen in love. Winner of Un Certain Regard section at this year’s Cannes, this inspiring story of Finland’s most famous boxer is funny, forlorn and irresistibly charming.

Film – Sweden

Stockholm My Love

Sat 18 Mar | 7.30pm | £6

Tue 21 Mar | 7.30pm | £6

Alva Achebe (Neneh Cherry) is a Swedish architect haunted by tragedy, walking the streets, playing truant from her life, trying to get lost. A film perfectly capturing Stockholm’s urbanism, cinematic vistas, changing weather and luminosity, the poetics of the place, its social history, complexity and dreamscape.

(from a press release)

