Darkly funny and off-beat I Am Not A Serial Killer special Q&A in Exeter with Devon-based director

The creepily unnerving and darkly funny I Am Not A Serial Killer is getting a special screening at the Exeter Picturehouse, followed by a Q&A with writer / director Billy O’Brien and master puppeteer William Todd Jones – both of whom live within the glittering orb of Devon’s Hollywood on the moor. Plus, there promises to be a ‘special guest’ to be revealed at the Q&A, and who knows, it could be one of the movie’s most well-known talents, Christopher Lloyd.

Billy O’Brien (who made the award-winning Irish horror hit Isolation, and is a BAFTA nominated film director and writer to boot) led the British/Irish co-production shot in Minnesota of the film, which is adapted from the first in a series of novels from bestselling YA author Dan Wells.

‘The tremendously sharp script left-foots the audience at every moment, right up to the deliriously unexpected and thrilling finale,’ says the blurb.

The story is about a small town teenager in the US, obsessed with serial killers, who unwittingly discovers the identity of the killer who has been slaughtering residents for body parts.

I Am Not A Serial Killer was shot by award-winning director of photography Robbie Ryan (Slow West, I, Daniel Blake), who Billy has been working with since film school. It was filmed in 16mm.

“Robbie drove that decision, [he’s] big fan of 16 and I then fell back in love with 16 myself; it has an honesty, a rawness and a harsh beauty. Brilliant on faces; sort of sears into them and somehow lifts them. Handy size camera too in tight spaces and rugged in the minus 20 conditions,” Billy told the CineCity site.

The film stars 17-year-old Max Records as the teen-turned-detective John Wayne Cleaver. “The whole film rests on his shoulders and I think he is very, very special,” said Billy.

And along-side the legendary Christopher Lloyd, is Breaking Bad’s Laura Fraser (although we remember her most fondly as Cat MacKenzie in the fab Lip Service).

Also at the very special Q&A event will be master puppeteer William Todd Jones, who ‘lives in Devon with three children, three geese, one dog, two cats, a boa constrictor and an extremely patient wife’, according to his site.

To list William’s credits and achievements – including Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, various Muppet films, Tim Burton’s Batman, Lost in Space (cinematic version) – would take an age, so pop over to his site to revel in his creative achievements or better still, go along to the Q&A and get the low-down in person.

The Q&A screening of I Am Not A Serial Killer is at the Exeter Picturehouse on Friday, January 6 at 9pm. Book your tickets.

