Buckfastleigh Cinema to screen The Martian on Jan 7

5 0

Following a successful opening night on December 17, Buckfastleigh Cinema, staged in Buckfastleigh Town Hall, is to screen The Martian on 7 January. Doors open at 7.30pm, with a film start at 8.30pm.

“The first event, when we showed How the Grinch Stole Christmas and The Grand Budapest Hotel, went very well,” says organiser Councillor Simon Rines.

“We had a good crowd considering that it was the last shopping Saturday before Christmas and there were many other social events happening.”

“I think people were also surprised how good the experience was. We created a cosy cocktail bar downstairs, with soft lights, music and very reasonable prices for drinks and snacks. Upstairs, in the Main Hall, I think people were really impressed with the set-up.

“The large screen and high powered projector meant that it was like being in a dedicated cinema and the PA system gave it a professional sound.

“Having café-style tables meant that people could take drinks into the hall, which added to the enjoyment and atmosphere. We also had some surprises such as screening adverts from local shops which went down well.”

Tickets for the highly acclaimed The Martian, starring Matt Damon, are £5 for adults and £2 for under 16s and are available from local shops such as the Post Offices in Buckfast and Buckfastleigh as well as on the door.

“Our commitment is to keep prices as low as possible,” said Simon.

“For a family of four coming to see The Martian, it will be possible to buy tickets and a glass of wine each for the adults and soft drinks for 16s and still have change from £20.”

The film society plans to have screenings every month, usually on the first Saturday depending on the availability of the Town Hall and to cater for all age groups and tastes.

“We certainly want to be screening matinees regularly for the younger audience in town and also to look at how we can cater for teenagers, who have very little local entertainment,” said Simon.

“We are looking at various ways of getting feedback from the community and encourage people to come forward and suggest films and ideas. We can’t guarantee that we will run everything proposed, but we’ll do our best if there is strong interest.”

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...