Breathtaking cinematic journey across the globe: Warren Miller ski film tour in Devon and Cornwall

Celebrate this season’s winter sports with the annual Warren Miller Film Tour, which is coming to the Hall for Cornwall, Truro on Monday 9 January and the Corn Exchange, Exeter on Wednesday 11 January!

In its 67th year, this year’s ‘Here There and Everywhere’ Tour will take you on a breathtaking cinematic journey across the globe.

Join the world’s best skiers and snowboarders as they chase powder and first descents in Alaska, tour Greenland by dog sled and head out on a Swiss adventure aboard the Glacier Express. Through premier cinematography experience the steep, the deep and the unthinkable.

Warren Miller Entertainment has been a pioneer in action sports cinematography since 1949 when adventure film maker Warren Miller began capturing the wonder, the adventure, the humour and the beauty that is skiing. Since that time, Warren Miller film crews have travelled the globe—from storied slopes to hidden, snow-covered corners—taking powder-hungry filmgoers along for the ride.

Venture with a host of world-renowned athletes as they push the boundaries of their talent on snow-capped peaks, vast glaciers and towering, big-air jumps.

This year “Here, There & Everywhere”, invites you to view the progressive side of snow sports, from fat biking, backcountry snowmobiling and hill climb racing to dog sledding in Eastern Greenland and pond skimming.

Globe-trotting from the US and Canadian Rockies to sparsely populated lands like the Swiss Alps, Alaska and Greenland, these snow sports adventurers, skiers and snowboarders prove that the joy of winter can be found wherever you seek it.

Apparently, there will be lots of free prize giveaways! Visit www.warrenmiller.co.uk for more details and tickets.

(from a press release)

