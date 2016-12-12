Enter a world of enclosure: Jennifer screening, plus Q&A with director Nina Danino

6 0

Hot on the heels of a London retrospective of her films, director and artist Nina Danino will be at Studio 74 at the Exeter Phoenix for a screening of her film Jennifer and a Q&A.

Face-time with a filmmaker with such a track record in terms of subject matter and style is a draw enough, but you also get to watch the fascinating Jennifer, a film about a Carmelite nun.

‘The film unfolds the life of an enclosed monastery over the course of one day. It invites the audience into a world of enclosure which is rarely seen from the inside. It is a portrait of both the interior of the building and of Jennifer, a Carmelite nun,’ says the blurb.

A quick web search reveals the origins of the order of Carmelites, who were organized along the lines of solitude, abstinence, and prayer. But what does that notion of solitude mean in an increasingly ‘connected’ world?

Nina says about the film: “It invites the audience into this world of enclosure and gives one person’s testimony behind choosing this way of life and is a portrait of a person within a community.

“The grille and the walls, which normally separate the enclosed religious from the world, are sombre but there is an unexpected performance from its exuberant and informed protagonist, which shows that this is a contemporary life in the 21st century.

“As Jennifer says, this is not a place for hiding away or escaping, it is a place for celebrating life, where everyday reality coexists with the higher ideals of spiritual practice.”

Nina’s relationship with Jennifer first began from summers as the beach as children.

According to Lux online, ‘Nina Danino’s work mixes psychoanalysis, art and experimental film with aspects of her cultural background – the mixed cultural, political and religious heritage of Gibraltar.’

Also her bio says, ‘her films are known for her use of the voice reciting her writing and literary texts which created elliptical narratives. Stabat Mater (1990) is considered a seminal film of the British avant-garde’.

The screening of Jennifer with the Q&A with director Nina Danino is at Studio 74 at the Exeter Phoenix on Wednesday, December 14 at 7.30pm Find out more, and book a ticket.

