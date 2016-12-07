New community cinema comes to Buckfastleigh

6 0

On 17 December Buckfastleigh Town Hall will be converted into a large screen, high definition cinema showing a matinee and evening performance.

The first film, at 4pm, will be How the Grinch Stole Christmas, followed at 8pm by The Grand Budapest Hotel, an all star cast film with a 92% rating on leading review site; Rotten Tomatoes.

The large, 14ft-wide screen will give the experience of being in a real cinema and the Town Hall’s modern PA system and lighting rig will add to the impact.

Downstairs organisers will create an atmospheric cocktail bar serving cocktails, wine, beer, soft drinks and, of course, ice cream, popcorn and nibbles.

The aim, according to Buckfastleigh Town Councillor Simon Rines, who initiated the new venture, is to bring cinema back to Buckfastleigh.

“We had a community engagement meeting a couple of months back and when we asked people what they wanted to see in town, the biggest response was a film club,” said Simon.

“We felt that we had the facilities and the know how – so why not just do it?

“The town hasn’t had a cinema since the old Pickles family-run picture house closed down decades ago. As a community, we really lack entertainment facilities for people of all ages. We hope that this will help to bridge that gap and also act as a way to bring the community together to socialise.”

Simon says that the plan is to run monthly screenings and to keep costs down: “We are already looking at another date in early January and hope to confirm this soon.

“We also want the community to have a big say in which films will be screened, so we’ll be setting up a registration system of some sort, but also we’ll just talk to people to get an idea of what type of films they want to watch.

“Hopefully this will grow so that we can have special themed events.”

The cost for adults is just £4 for the matinee and £6 for the feature with under 16s charged only £2 for either film.

“We are aware that Christmas is an expensive time for many people, said Simon. “So we want to keep the costs as low as possible. We need to recoup some of the costs of setting this up – particularly the screen and projector, but if we get a good crowd for the first couple of screenings, we’ll hopefully be able to reduce the ticket price even more. We also intend to keep prices on the bar competitive.”

• Tickets are available from the Town Hall, Buckfast and Buckfasleigh Post Offices, ReFurnish, The Seed and Huccaby’s as well as on the door and via Eventbrite: tinyurl.com/jzaowc8.

