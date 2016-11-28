Take a night off Nickelodeon and CBBC: family friendly Two Short Nights screening offers adventure, animation and excitement

6 0

If you and your family are getting a bit tired of the same ole same ole, step into the Two Short Nights Family Friendly screening at the Exeter Phoenix’s Studio 74, with an hour of top shorts featuring animation and live action for children aged 7+.

In the multi-award winning Blue Honey (Miel Bleu) ‘A small bee, allergic to pollen, discovers an extraordinary product that will dramatically impact the life of the hive…’ Directed by Daphné Durocher, Constance Joliff and Fanny Lhotellier.

“On her first day at a new school, a self conscious young girl learns that friendship can overcome difference,” reads the blurb for Australian short Bunny New Girl, written, directed and produced by Natalie van den Dungen. Follow the film on Twitter: @bunnynewgirl or Facebook.

The Swiss animated short Cats and Dogs, directed by Jesús Peréz and Gerd Gockell, has already been in the South West, bagging the Children’s Award 2016 at the Encounters Short Film and Animation Festival, in Bristol. Here’s the blurb, specially from the Berlianale pages:

A dog, a man, a woman, a cat. They all cross paths on the white pages of a book, a timid first encounter that suddenly turns into an argument and then a fight. The man with the pen steps in to keep the peace, elaborating and erasing, but alas, not even he has the situation under control. Better to turn back a few pages in that case. When it comes down to it, everybody has to stick together, if all involved are to remain safe and sound in the end.

And for all families with a predilection for pet names there’s Evgenia Golubeva’s own-life inspired I Am Not A Mouse. From the Cargo Collective site, this is synopsis: “Every time Lucy is called ‘Mouse’ by her Mum, she turns into a real mouse! What is Lucy going to do?”

‘Pascale Hecquet,’ says the info on Tiff.net and Move It, ‘is a graphic designer and illustrator who makes animated films for children, with the intention to amuse but also to broach important issues such as mutual aid, solidarity, sharing and family spirit.’ Sounds good to us.

Here’s Here’s what happens in her film Law Of The Jungle (La Loi Du Plus Fort): A little monkey struggles to pick a huge banana. A bigger monkey already has his eye on it, but then another even bigger monkey comes along and takes it. Chaos ensues.

Lucky Chicken, directed by Gulliver Moore, is ‘A quirky silent romcom about a butcher, a baker, a candlestick maker… and a magic chicken.’ Here’s what it says on the film’s Facebook page:

Lucky Chicken tells the story of Charlie, a down-on-his-luck Baker and his unhealthy rivalry with the Butcher over the road. Charlie’s world is turned upside down with the arrival of a magic chicken… And the opportunity to turn his fortunes around and win the Candlestick Maker of his dreams…

Here’s the synopsis for Pawo (from the Protoplanet Studio site), directed by Antje Heyn:

PAWO (Tibetan for “being brave”) is the magical adventure of a little toy figure, who finds herself in a curious world. Thanks to some strange companions, she gradually becomes aware of her strength and skills. PAWO is also about the courage to face life without fear and full of trust – although it sometimes isn’t as you would like it …

And from the Brooklyn Film Festival, here’s more about Antje:

Antje Heyn is a Berlin based animation director and illustrator. Her work is inspired by daily observations of urban living and culture. Since she was born and raised on an island in the Baltic Sea and loves traveling her art and character design is also influenced by nature and animals. Besides setting her heart on creating characters and bringing them to life she is running the Protoplanet Studio and conducting workshops as well as teaching animation at art academies.

A traditional 2D paper drawn animated adventure full of heart and feathers, Perched tells the story of Hamish Fint, the submariner who lives his life in balance in a submarine atop a mountain. It is directed by Liam Harris, and produced at the National Film and Television School (UK)

Here’s the synopsis: Hamish Fint, a crotchety old man used to a life of seclusion inside his submarine balanced precariously atop a mountain, struggles to maintain equilibrium when an unwelcome visiting seagull rocks his world.

The Tribeca Film Festival says of The Short Story Of A Fox And A Mouse, directed by Camille Chaix, Kevin Roger, Hugo Jean, Marie Pillier and Juliette Jourdan: ‘A lonesome fox hunts a mouse, when two owls interfere with the hunt, their relationship evolves.’

You can follow the developments and many successes of the film on its Facebook page.

The Two Short Nights Film Festival takes place at the Exeter Phoenix on Thursday and Friday, December 1 and 2.

The Family screening is taking place on Thursday, December 1, at the swish Studio 74, from 4.30pm to pm to 5.30pm. Book your tickets!

