Discover short film at Exeter’s Two Short Nights Film Festival

6 0

Exeter Phoenix’s annual short film festival, Two Short Nights, prepares to bring flocks of filmmakers, viewers and industry specialists to the city this December in a celebration of short film and the people who make them.

Now in it’s 15th year, the festival returns to Exeter Phoenix with a line up of events combining unmissable opportunities for emerging filmmakers with an extraordinary range and diversity of screenings for film fans, this year’s festival has crammed more into two nights than ever before.

Highlights for film lovers include International Perspectives, a curated selection of must-see short films from around the world, and the Exeter Phoenix Commissions Premiere, offering the chance to watch premieres of six of the short films commissioned by Exeter Phoenix this year.

The festival also aims to provide practical support for emerging filmmakers looking for a career in the industry.

Filmmaker support network My First Job in Film will be joining in on the second day of the festival, to provide expert advice to filmmakers in the first 3 years of their career.

Other events include a film pitch session in front of a live audience, networking opportunities with film industry professionals, and a workshop exploring the practice and applications of immersive video technologies.

The festival starts on Thu 1 Dec and culminates late on Fri 2 Dec with an award ceremony to recognise the best contributions to short film this year, followed by an after party.

Advance tickets are available at twoshortnights.com now.

Read our interviews and articles on the Exeter Phoenix Commission filmmakers:

Here’s a profile of Simeon Costello as he prepared for his epic bus ride;

Rupert Green talks about creating three minutes of fear in his short Nightmare of Garbhlach;

Dom Lee on his Rocketshed (and Fort Box) shorts;

and Luke Hagan explains how he made Lord of the Logos about top designer Christophe Szpajdel.

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...