‘You don’t need a dream to be happy’: The Boy Who Wanted To Be A Lighthouse Keeper crowdfunder

We’re all looking for our own lighthouse… in a way. But in another far more real way the people at Mighty Colour Films are looking to make the film The Boy Who Wanted To Be A Lighthouse Keeper. It’s set in Beer, Devon, and they’re running an Indiegogo crowdfunder.

The film follows George, who believes and thinks a lighthouse can save him from a life without a fulfilled dream.

“The Boy Who Wanted To Be A Lighthouse Keeper is completely different to anything we have ever done before,” says the Indiegogo page. It is based on not needing a dream or clear direction to be happy.

The quirky comedy romance has been written by Sam South, who studied Theatre Performance at University of Plymouth.

“I think there’s such a structure on growing up and a direction you are pointed in with who you should be. So many people don’t know what they want from life or have a dream and this can make them feel as if this can stand in the way of true happiness.”

Not only will the film be set in Beer, we’re confidently assured it will be packed with ‘all things Devon’ (although we’re hoping casual racism won’t make it to the final cut).

To get the film made they are looking for £2,000, and are offering t-shirts, the film, thank yous and a producer package as incentives.

Plus, at the time of posting they are casting (West Country accent important!)

Take a gander at the film and pop over to The Boy Who Wanted To Be A Lighthouse Keeper fundraising page to see the perks.



Check out the Might Colour Films’ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mightycolourfilms

